A leader of one of the three parties holding talks on forming a new German government says the discussions have “a long way to go” and will have to bridge significant policy differences.The center-left Social Democrats the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats held their first round of talks Thursday on a possible coalition. If they eventually succeed, the alliance would send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc into opposition after her 16 years leading Europe's biggest economy.More talks are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. But the process of putting together a new government can...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO