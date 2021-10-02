Peggy Murphy, longtime volunteer with Southold Historical Museum, retires

After more than 30 years, lifelong Southold resident Peggy Murphy is retiring from Southold Historical Museum’s education of youth program. Ms. Murphy has chaired the committee since its founding, shortly after the donation of the Bay View Schoolhouse in 1990. Already a longtime teacher — she retired from the Southold school district with 29 years under her belt in 1995 — Ms. Murphy spearheaded the initiative to facilitate historically themed field trips for local elementary students, as well as other programs geared towards children.