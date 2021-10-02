Shellady: What to expect as concerns of inflation grow

I don’t have to tell you that farming can be tough. You may remember that I wrote about how the business of farming has to dodge all of the bullets that other businesses have to dodge as well as good ole’ Mother Nature. It is a natural outlier that makes planning more difficult. But it is that time of year, my favorite time of year. I love harvest. It has so many meanings, both religious and practical. Reaping what we sowed. It is well and truly a wholesome time of year. But it is also the time of year that we must renegotiate our land leases and get the paperwork ready for the spring to start this whole process over again. When it comes time to sit down at the table, I have a very good idea of what it takes to get things in the ground and then get them out of the ground.