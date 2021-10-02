Basque-style Sweet Potato Cheesecake
Active Time 35 minutes Total Time 5 hours, including cooling time. This subtly spiced, sweet potato-based marvel borrows from the Basque cheesecake tradition: It doesn’t have a crust and is baked until its exterior is a deep copper, obscuring a surprisingly pale and tender interior. Basque cheesecake is most often served unadorned, but in a nod to American sweet potato casseroles and pies, a dollop of whipped cream or torched marshmallow fluff on the plate would surely be welcomed here.www.epicurious.com
Comments / 0