When you plant seeds in the lives of others and water them with love and care ~ you will reap a harvest of sweet memories that will follow you everywhere. Our lives were enriched by the love and care we all received from our loving mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend, Laura M. Antisdel. Affectionately known to many as Ma or Cern, Laura went home to be reunited with her husband, Wayne, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 following a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.