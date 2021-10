CANDOR — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles football team had to wait two weeks to get back out on the football field after a game with Newfield was cancelled last week. On Friday night, they didn’t have to shake off any rust, as the Eagles scored three touchdowns on three plays from scrimmage. The hot start enabled the home team to race out to a 64-0 win over Thomas A. Edison on their homecoming.