In a new interview with XXL Magazine, Lil Nas X admitted it was the success of ‘Old Town Road’ that motivated him to come out. Lil Nas X – overall icon, memelord, amazing, fantastic, cool af – has been pretty open about his battle with homophobia, both inside and outside of the industry. Not only has he been a vocal supporter of marginalised communities, but also called out homophobia in hip-hop and rap. Now, in a new interview, Nas has admitted that his decision to come out in June 2019 may never have been taken if it wasn’t for the massive success of ‘Old Town Road’.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO