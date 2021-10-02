ASK IRA: Will Kyle Lowry unlock the Heat offense?

Q: Is Erik Spoelstra ever going to let Bam Adebayo play the four or is he going to keep him at center? I’m sure he has the ability to be more assertive but this team’s offense limits him. — Swann.

A: Actually, I believe what has been most limiting to this point is the responsibility of playing as a point center. It is difficult to have eyes on the rim when you also have to have eyes on your teammates. The arrival of Kyle Lowry should alleviate some of that. The problem is that Kyle remains the lone true point guard on the roster. So when Kyle checks out, it still likely again will have to be either Bam or Jimmy Butler as facilitators. Yes, the Heat have the closest thing to a true point guard that they have had in years. But they still remain without something similar in reserve.

Q: OK two-faced Ira, you harp on Gabe Vincent and then say he played well in the scrimmage. Cut the guy some slack. — Andrew.

A: First, Gabe Vincent is among the players I respect most on this roster. He is bright, resourceful, energetic, diligent. It’s just that I’m not sure his natural inclinations are to play as a point guard. To me, that remains innate. For much of his career, he has played as a shooter and scorer. And that well may be what he does best. Then again, the upgrade on the defensive end has been so dramatic that perhaps something similar will come in regard to playmaking. As for Friday’s scrimmage, Gabe appeared confident while running the second unit. So perhaps a bit more of that and the doubts will subside. Yes, I’m rooting for him. It’s hard not to.

Q: Max Strus. — Wayne.

A: Um, this is sort of like Jeopardy! You’re supposed to phrase it in the form of a question. So assuming you are pointing to the reports of Max Strus’ performance in Friday’s scrimmage (unless you were one of the few to witness it on the Heat practice court at FTX Arena), yes he looked good, good enough to be considered as a rotation player. It likely will come down to a number Erik Spoelstra feels comfortable with in his rotation. If Max is included, it likely would have to go at least nine deep (and that possibly wouldn’t even get the aforementioned Gabe Vincent into it).