CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA draws line as stars like Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins balk at Covid vaccine

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrving and Wiggins play home games in New York and San Francisco, respectively, and those cities have vaccine mandates in place which Nets and Warriors players must comply with in order to play indoors at the teams' home arenas, Barclays Center (Nets) and Chase Center (Warriors). I'm a human being first. Obviously living in this public sphere, it's just a lot of questions about what's going on in the world of Kyrie," Irving said during a video call with reporters on the Nets' media day earlier t...

www.warriorscentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

Knicks legend Charles Oakley makes bold prediction on Nets-Kyrie Irving saga

The Brooklyn Nets are seen by many as the favorites to win the title, but the latest Kyrie Irving drama has been hurting their championship shine before the season begins. However, New York Knicks icon Charles Oakley thinks he might not even matter. The legendary defender voiced out exactly that to TMZ as he shared his thoughts about Kyrie and the Nets.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Andrew Wiggins
firstsportz.com

“They Have Got Biden, We Have Got Kyrie Irving”, Anti-Vaxxers Gets a New Lease Of Life After NBA Stars Expresses Cynicism Regarding The Vaccine

Ever since the turn of the screw and the advent of social media, the perennial war between science and anti-vaxxers has gained a lot more prominence as misinformation is for sale. In a newfound momentum in their side, the anti-vaxxers may have just managed to gain a significant hand and that is not exactly of a clique of nondescript people coming together but the remarkable one of Brooklyn Nets star, Kyle Irving.
NBA
Rolling Stone

‘They’ve Got Biden, We’ve Got Kyrie Irving’: Top Anti-Vaxxers Turn NBA Stars Into Disinformation Heroes

Kyrie Irving is living in the shadows of vaccine denial. The Brooklyn Nets superstar has also vanished from the opening of his team’s run at the NBA championship, apparently because he refuses to comply with a New York City law requiring proof of vaccination against Covid-19 at indoor sporting events, players included. He is banned from practice in Brooklyn; on the injury report for Friday night’s first preseason home game at Barclays Center, Irving was simply listed as “ineligible to play.” Several NBA stars have gone viral this month for speaking out against vaccination mandates, emerging from a progressive sports league...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Malika Andrews’ Honest Take On Kyrie Irving’s Situation: “You Do Not Have The Privilege Of Just Looking At Yourself, You Have To Look At The People Next To You”

The 2021-22 NBA season is about to commence soon and the Brooklyn Nets have a huge problem. Their superstar guard, Kyrie Irving, is yet to be vaccinated. In fact, the 29-year-old hasn't been vocal at all regarding his vaccination status. This has led to many NBA fans and sports pundits...
NBA
New York Post

NBA union boss doesn’t like the Kyrie Irving narrative

Michele Roberts, the departing chief of the Players Association, wants every NBA player to get vaccinated. But she’s not apologizing for the odd cases, such as Kyrie Irving’s scenario with the Nets, in which he’s currently prohibited from home Nets’ practices and home Nets’ games. Speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balk#Barclays Center#Covid#Chase Center Lrb
CBS Sports

NBA denies Andrew Wiggins' request for religious exemption from San Francisco's COVID-19 vaccination mandate

The NBA isn't requiring players to be vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the 2021-22 season. However, the league is enforcing local vaccine requirements in New York and San Francisco for players on the teams in those cities. San Francisco requires anyone 12 or older to provide proof of vaccination at large indoor events, such as Warriors games at Chase Center, unless there is an approved medical or religious exemption for them not doing so.
NBA
Washington Times

Cruz applauds unvaccinated NBA stars: 'I stand with Kyrie Irving'

Sen. Ted Cruz cheered the NBA players who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and ended his applause with a shot at liberals who back abortion rights. “I stand with Kyrie Irving. I stand with Andrew Wiggins. I stand with Bradley Beal. I stand with Jonathan Isaac,” the Texas Republican said.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal tackle topic of COVID-19 vaccines as NBA camps begin

Don't look now, but the NBA season is quickly approaching. The first sign that it's almost basketball season arrived Monday, with the beginning of NBA media days around the league. One of the key talking points across the league Monday was the vaccination status of various players. While the NBA...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets news: Kyrie Irving brutally criticized by ex-NBA star over vaccination saga

The Kyrie Irving saga has been one of the highlights of this off-season. For the uninitiated: Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets star point guard, hasn’t been vaccinated against the COVID-19 vaccine. It wouldn’t normally be a problem… but New York City laws prohibit Irving from playing in Nets home games. As a result, the eccentric point guard is slated to miss half of the regular season.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy