NBA draws line as stars like Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins balk at Covid vaccine
Irving and Wiggins play home games in New York and San Francisco, respectively, and those cities have vaccine mandates in place which Nets and Warriors players must comply with in order to play indoors at the teams' home arenas, Barclays Center (Nets) and Chase Center (Warriors). I'm a human being first. Obviously living in this public sphere, it's just a lot of questions about what's going on in the world of Kyrie," Irving said during a video call with reporters on the Nets' media day earlier t...www.warriorscentral.com
Comments / 0