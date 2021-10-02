NBA draws line as stars like Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins balk at Covid vaccine

Kyrie Irving is living in the shadows of vaccine denial. The Brooklyn Nets superstar has also vanished from the opening of his team’s run at the NBA championship, apparently because he refuses to comply with a New York City law requiring proof of vaccination against Covid-19 at indoor sporting events, players included. He is banned from practice in Brooklyn; on the injury report for Friday night’s first preseason home game at Barclays Center, Irving was simply listed as “ineligible to play.” Several NBA stars have gone viral this month for speaking out against vaccination mandates, emerging from a progressive sports league...

