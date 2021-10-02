The natural world: Autumn at Elephant Rock
A unique basalt formation known as Elephant Rock stands sentry over the Umatilla River canyon 30 miles east of Pendleton. The geologic landmark is most easily viewed when you travel upstream on River Road. A nearby road sign, trimmed in red and showcasing half a dozen bullet holes, serves as a boundary marker for those not familiar with local lore: “Welcome to the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Home of the Cayuse-Walla Walla-Umatilla.”www.lagrandeobserver.com
