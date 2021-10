Family and friends can spend the night under the stars on the beautiful lawn of Old River Farms in Burgaw. The Junior League of Wilmington will host a fall movie night on Saturday, Oct. 30. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the first showing of the movie "Coco" at 6:45 p.m. The movie "Hocus Pocus" will be shown at 9 p.m. Old River Farms is located at 8711 Old River Road. Bring your chairs and blankets.