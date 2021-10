Rob Holt doesn't exactly remember when it happened. He believes it was around the second inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series Sunday evening. The White Sox were trailing the Houston Astros 3-1. Fans were growing increasingly worried that their beloved team -- on the brink of elimination after dropping the first two games in the best-of-five series -- was quickly falling into a hole it couldn't climb out of.

