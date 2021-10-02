CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Aaron Nola underachieved more than anyone on the Phillies, who wasted Bryce Harper’s MVP run | Marcus Hayes

By Marcus Hayes
inquirer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the ink has dried on the death certificate of the Phillies’ surreal season, it becomes clear who, precisely, performed farthest below expectations. Nola was the Phillies’ opening day pitcher. This means they expected him to be their best pitcher. They needed 15 wins and 200 innings from him. He went 9-9 with a 4.63 ERA, having averaged a 3.46 ERA the last four seasons. He pitched just 180⅔ innings.

www.inquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Bryce Harper gets brutally honest on Phillies missing playoffs for 10th straight season

The Philadelphia Phillies battled throughout the 2021 MLB regular season, but as was the case in the previous nine seasons, they will not feature in postseason play this year. There has been one notable silver lining with Philadelphia’s season. The Phillies’ 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday secured them their first winning season since 2011 when they notably capped off a team-record 102-win campaign.
MLB
FanSided

Trevor Story rumors: Could Philadelphia Phillies be a destination?

Could the Philadelphia Phillies be a potential landing spot for All-Star shortstop Trevor Story now that his contract with the Colorado Rockies has expired? Jon Heyman of MLB Network thinks it’s a possibility. Here’s the rumor potentially linking the Philadelphia Phillies and Trevor Story. In a tweet on Friday morning,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Héctor Neris
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Ranger Suárez
Person
Joe Girardi
FanSided

3 Players whose Philadelphia Phillies careers are doomed

It’s hard to believe the Philadelphia Phillies are only a little more than two weeks away from the end of their regular season, but 2021 has flown by. While the Phillies haven’t officially ruined their postseason chances yet, there are several underperforming players whose Phillies’ time is short. As I was writing this, the Phillies announced that Vince Velasquez, who had been designated for assignment earlier this week, had been released.
MLB
inquirer.com

Protecting Bryce Harper: Power hitter options for the Phillies this offseason

The Phillies front office will gather later this month in Clearwater, Fla., to chart the team’s offseason plan. They’ll narrow their list of free agents and start targeting teams who could be open to trading. There are plenty of holes to fill after finishing with just 82 wins and missing...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Mvp#Era#Braves#National League East
The Good Phight

The Phillies must go over the luxury tax to save Bryce Harper’s prime

This off-season, Phillies ownership must answer a simple question. Do they want to go to the playoffs during Bryce Harper’s prime?. Lest anyone forget (and make no mistake, no one at 1 Citizens Bank Way is forgetting), Bryce Harper will play in Philadelphia for another decade and earn $248 million more over that span. He turns 29 next season and has already burned through his age 26, 27 and 28 seasons wearing a Phillies uniform.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper Among Finalists for 2021 Hank Aaron Award

Add another accomplishment to Shohei Ohtani's resume. The Los Angeles Angels star was named a finalist for the Hank Aaron Award on Friday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, he's the first player in league history who also pitches to be nominated. The award started in 1999 and recognizes the best offensive player in each league.
MLB
NBC Sports

Bryce Harper endorses Phillies teammate for MLB award

Like many high-profile athletes, Bryce Harper doesn’t much like talking about his own performance, particularly during the season. Ask him about a productive teammate and the words pour out. Harper talked throughout the 2021 season about how impressed he was by Ranger Suarez. He wasn’t alone there — everyone with...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Delaware County Daily Times

With MVP candidacy, Bryce Harper carries Phillies into division contention

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper waited for the “MVP!” chants to fade as he stepped to the microphone at the Phillies’ home finale to thank fans for sticking by them in the pennant race. The National League MVP contender who bows every game to fans in right field — he might...
MLB
NBC Sports

Awards season already underway for Bryce Harper

Firmly in the National League MVP conversation and a likely Silver Slugger winner in the outfield, Bryce Harper is also a finalist for the Hank Aaron Award, presented each year to the top offensive player in each league. The NL's seven finalists are Harper, Nick Castellanos, Brandon Crawford, Freddie Freeman,...
MLB
federalbaseball.com

Unique Perspective on Juan Soto, Bryce Harper, and Trea Turner

WASHINGTON – For the past few weeks, Juan Soto, Trea Turner, and Bryce Harper have been the top three hitters for average in the National League. Much has been made of the fact that the trio were all teammates for part of 2018 – after young sensation Soto was called up from Double-A in May of that year.
MLB
chatsports.com

Nola scheduled to start for Phillies at Braves

Philadelphia Phillies (81-76, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (84-72, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (9-8, 4.64 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 219 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (13-7, 3.18 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Phillies +121; over/under is 8 runs.
MLB
burlingtoncountytimes.com

There's plenty of blame to go around for the underachieving Phillies

It’s about to be time for the Phillies to wait until next year once again. And they have nobody to blame but themselves. A three-game sweep to the Braves, culminating in Thursday's 5-3 loss in Atlanta, eliminated the Phillies from playoff contention. Going into Thursday, the Phillies had to beat...
MLB
fastphillysports.com

WHY BRYCE HARPER WILL WIN MVP EVEN IF PHILS FALL SHORT

The Phils lost to the Braves last night to fall 3 1/2 games out with only five to play. So, it looks like they won’t make the postseason for the 11th straight year. But Bryce Harper will be rewarded, as The Athletic’s Jim Bowden writes:. Right field: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia...
MLB
inquirer.com

Phillies count on struggling Aaron Nola to keep them from brink of elimination

Leave it to Brad Miller, fill-in first baseman and buyer of the lucky bamboo, to succinctly summarize the Phillies’ dire straits. “We have to win out,” he said. “That’s pretty much it.”. Yep, pretty much. That’s what it boils down to after a 2-1 muting Tuesday night in the opener...
MLB
hawaiitelegraph.com

Bryce Harper helps Phillies snap four-game skid

Bryce Harper went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the host Miami Marlins 5-0 on Friday night. Reliever-turned-starter Ranger Suarez (8-5) struck out a career-high nine batters to earn the win for the Phillies (82-78), who snapped a four-game losing streak and clinched a winning season.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy