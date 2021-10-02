Aaron Nola underachieved more than anyone on the Phillies, who wasted Bryce Harper’s MVP run | Marcus Hayes

It’s hard to believe the Philadelphia Phillies are only a little more than two weeks away from the end of their regular season, but 2021 has flown by. While the Phillies haven’t officially ruined their postseason chances yet, there are several underperforming players whose Phillies’ time is short. As I was writing this, the Phillies announced that Vince Velasquez, who had been designated for assignment earlier this week, had been released.

MLB ・ 26 DAYS AGO