Healing Heart Card launched by Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa at Healing Super Speciality Hospital Chandigarh on the occasion of World Heart Day
Chandigarh [India], October 2 (ANI/PNN): On the occasion of World Heart Day, Healing Hospital's Advanced Institute of Comprehensive Heart and Vascular Care introduces a Healing Heart Card, the very first in the Northern region, to promote healthy heart conditions among the people dealing with various heart ailments in the Tricity.www.birminghamnews.net
