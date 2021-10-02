CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healing Heart Card launched by Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa at Healing Super Speciality Hospital Chandigarh on the occasion of World Heart Day

Cover picture for the articleChandigarh [India], October 2 (ANI/PNN): On the occasion of World Heart Day, Healing Hospital's Advanced Institute of Comprehensive Heart and Vascular Care introduces a Healing Heart Card, the very first in the Northern region, to promote healthy heart conditions among the people dealing with various heart ailments in the Tricity.

