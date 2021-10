A group of about 40 former law enforcement officers, journalists, and military intel officers claim they’ve identified the Zodiac Killer as a man who died in 2018. The group identified the suspect as Gary Francis Poste and said he is implicated in a 1966 murder that was never linked to the Zodiac Killer case. Police have never confirmed an identity of the prolific serial killer, who is officially connected to five murders in 1968 and 1969. The team, calling itself the Case Breakers, said they identified Poste after uncovering “forensic evidence” that included photos from the man’s darkroom. They claim the scars on Poste’s forehead match the lines in a sketch of the Zodiac.

