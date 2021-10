The Evansville-based non-profit, Battle Ground 22 Foundation is asking for your help providing service dogs to two veterans in need. The organization was founded by U.S. Army veteran Greg Peete of Evansville and works to "bridge the gap for services needed" by local veterans and first responders. The group offers mental health services as well as credit repair and home buying assistance, peer support and outreach, plus assists with Veterans Affairs (VA) claims and disability help all of which are given to veterans and first responders for free or at very little cost to them.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO