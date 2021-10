Foes of Texas strict abortion ban are taking aim at companies that donated money to the bill’s sponsors, hoping consumers will pressure corporate America to join the fight against a surge of restrictions.The television and digital ads begun this past week by the groups Corporate Accountability Action and American Bridge 21st Century, the Democratic Party’s opposition research arm, highlight AT&T's contributions to Texas Republican lawmakers. There are plans to expand the campaign to Florida where a similar abortion proposal has been introduced.Abortion rights supporters in Texas are confronting the nation’s strictest abortion law in one of the most...

