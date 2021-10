So, LeSean McCoy retired yesterday as an Eagle, 12 years after the Birds drafted him out of Pitt and six years after dumb-ass Chip Kelly traded him to Buff for Kiki Alonzo. “My only regret I have is not being an Eagle in my prime,” McCoy said. “At the time when I got traded, I felt like I was the second guy, other than maybe [Eagles tackle] Jason Peters.”