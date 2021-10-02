Sold-out Kroger Field will be first SEC road test for Jones, several Gators

Princely Umanmielen is one of 44 scholarship players for ninth-ranked Florida who’ve never been on the road in a sold-out SEC game. Not all made the trip to Lexington for tonight’s game at No. 23 Kentucky, but Umanmeilen will be among them. After limited capacity crowds in 2020 due to COVID-19, the sophomore defensive end is looking forward to his first taste of a full stadium with opposing fans.