Sold-out Kroger Field will be first SEC road test for Jones, several Gators

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincely Umanmielen is one of 44 scholarship players for ninth-ranked Florida who’ve never been on the road in a sold-out SEC game. Not all made the trip to Lexington for tonight’s game at No. 23 Kentucky, but Umanmeilen will be among them. After limited capacity crowds in 2020 due to COVID-19, the sophomore defensive end is looking forward to his first taste of a full stadium with opposing fans.

The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
CNN

Texas governor bans Covid-19 vaccine mandates by any employer in state

Washington (CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning all state entities, including private employers, from enforcing vaccine mandates, the latest escalation in the Republican's resistance to public health measures during the Covid-19 pandemic. The order states that "no entity in Texas" can enforce vaccination...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Indigenous Peoples Day marked with celebrations, protests

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Indigenous people across the United States marked Monday with celebrations of their heritage, education campaigns and a push for the Biden administration to make good on its word. The federal holiday created decades ago to recognize Christopher Columbus’ sighting in 1492 of what came to be...
POLITICS
CNN

NYT: NFL coach Jon Gruden sent emails that were homophobic and misogynistic

(CNN) — Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, while an ESPN analyst, sent emails that included language that was homophobic or misogynistic, according to a New York Times report on Monday. Critics have called for Gruden, who has coached the Raiders since the beginning of the 2018 season, to...
NFL

