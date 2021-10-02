Well-known Wilmington news anchor to begin new career with Pender schools

After 21 years of serving the Wilmington community, an award-winning sports director turned news reporter is moving on to a new career in education. Robert Fankboner, known by the community as WECT’s Bob Bonner, stepped away from his two-decade-long career with the television station in August. Now, he’s starting a new job in Pender County Schools as the communications coordinator. Fankboner said the new job will give him the chance to work on the ground in a community he loves.