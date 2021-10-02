CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Fires Selection Warning to Chelsea Forward Timo Werner

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 9 days ago

Timo Werner has been told to focus by Thomas Tuchel after the Chelsea boss stated 'nobody promised' him to play every single minute at the club.

The 25-year-old was snubbed entirely in midweek against Juventus despite the Blues needing a goal in Turin as they fell to a 1-0 defeat in the Champions League.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were all preferred by Tuchel to come on against the Old Lady, leaving Werner to be frustrated on the bench.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtmHf_0cExU1p200
SIPA USA

Question marks have been raised over Werner's future in west London, with several claiming he could reassess his future if his situation at the club doesn't improve between now and the end of the season. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the Germany international.

But Tuchel isn't interested in Werner's frustrations. The Chelsea boss doesn't want to have 'endless' conversations with his players and has told the forward to focus and get on with his job which is the 'best in the world'.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“Why should I speak with Timo or any player about expectations? It would be endless. He needs to focus and nobody, I’m pretty sure, promised he plays every single minute no matter what.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XL4M2_0cExU1p200
SIPA USA

“He is a healthy, young guy who has the best job in the world in one of the best clubs in the world.

“There is no reason to be frustrated but there are a hundred reasons to be happy. Be spot on in training and fight for your place, that’s the situation for everybody.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
primenewsghana.com

Thomas Tuchel puzzled by 'strange' Chelsea display in Juventus defeat

Thomas Tuchel's side have not won in 90 minutes in their three most recent games, only scoring once in that time. Thomas Tuchel said "I don't know why" Chelsea did not play well in their 1-0 Champions League defeat by Juventus. Federico Chiesa scored Juve's goal 10 seconds into the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: The Reason Why Timo Werner is Set to 'Reassess' His Chelsea Future

Chelsea forward Timo Werner is set to reassess his Chelsea future if one condition isn't met, according to reports. The striker has struggled to break into Thomas Tuchel's side this season following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. According to Telegraph Football, Werner could reassess his future if...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Sends Ben Chilwell Selection Message Following England Snub

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Ben Chilwell after the Englishman was snubbed by his national side once again. The defender has not featured regularly since last season's Champions League final as Marcos Alonso has been trusted to play left wing-back this season. Speaking ahead of Chelsea's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Ross Barkley
Person
Thomas Tuchel
chatsports.com

Timo Werner to consider his future at Chelsea in the summer if he can't regain a regular spot

Timo Werner will consider his Chelsea future in the summer if he cannot regain a regular place in Thomas Tuchel’s team. The Germany international has made just two Premier League starts so far this season and was an unused substitute in Wednesday’s loss against Juventus, despite the fact the Blues were chasing the game for virtually the entire second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turin#Juventus#The Champions League#Bayern Munich#Borussia Dortmund
Tribal Football

Watch: Tuchel delighted for Werner after scoring in Chelsea win

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel discusses their 3-1 win against Southampton. Tuchel was pleased for Timo Werner, who struck Chelsea's second goal to send them ahead 2-1 in the second-half. The Blues manager was happy seeing the German score - and also the build up which included substitute Ross Barkley having...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea 3-1 Southampton: Thomas Tuchel bemused by VAR decision

Chelsea 3-1 Southampton: Thomas Tuchel bemused by VAR decision. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says the use of VAR in his side's 3-1 win over Southampton did not make sense after a Timo Werner header was ruled out in the first half for a foul by Cesar Azpilicueta on Kyle Walker-Peters in the build-up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea transfer news: Timo Werner weighing up a return to the Bundesliga

Timo Werner is contemplating his future at Chelsea after losing his spot in the starting line-up to Romelu Lukaku. According to The Telegraph, the German international will pursue a move back to the Bundesliga next summer if he’s unable to regain a place in the team. Werner’s confidence suffered during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Rudiger talk first loss of the season

After almost half a decade of slumber, Chelsea is back for a proper fight for the Premier League title. Not since the era of Antonio Conte have the Blues looked so dangerous and eager to win the English top flight. The London side started out the year in a fantastic manner, winning the Super League and sending a statement to the rest of the English clubs that it means business. After five games in the league, the Blues were sitting at the top of the table. However, they suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday against the defending champion, Manchester City.
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
372
Followers
3K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy