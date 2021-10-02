CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making up just 18 percent of candidates for first selectman this year, four Danbury area women talk politics

By Currie Engel
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTara Carr, Pat Del Monaco, Julia Pemberton and Jean Speck make up a unique sisterhood in western Connecticut. In this year’s municipal elections, they are the only four women running for the highest elected offices at the local level in the greater Danbury area. These women make up just 18 percent of the total candidate pool of those vying for mayor and first selectman.

