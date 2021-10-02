Purple pumpkins are filling this CT town, here's why.
WEST HARTFORD — If there’s one thing six-year-old Landon Heilbrunn wants to see this October, it’s purple pumpkins. Landon, a first grade student at Norfeldt Elementary, has epilepsy and is participating in the Epilepsy Foundation’s purple pumpkin project, which encourages people to paint their pumpkins purple in support of the foundation, while also making donations to the foundation to further its research.www.middletownpress.com
Comments / 0