Consultant to review Center School development proposals for Stratford
STRATFORD — The town’s redevelopment agency has ordered an appraisal of the former Center School property as the land’s sale to a developer inches closer to conclusion. The appraisal will be turned over to the two developers vying to acquire the property to give them the chance to reassess the financial terms of their proposals, the agency’s chairman, George Perham, said at its monthly meeting this week.www.middletownpress.com
