CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stratford, CT

Consultant to review Center School development proposals for Stratford

By Ethan Fry
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTRATFORD — The town’s redevelopment agency has ordered an appraisal of the former Center School property as the land’s sale to a developer inches closer to conclusion. The appraisal will be turned over to the two developers vying to acquire the property to give them the chance to reassess the financial terms of their proposals, the agency’s chairman, George Perham, said at its monthly meeting this week.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Indigenous Peoples Day marked with celebrations, protests

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Indigenous people across the United States marked Monday with celebrations of their heritage, education campaigns and a push for the Biden administration to make good on its word. The federal holiday created decades ago to recognize Christopher Columbus’ sighting in 1492 of what came to be...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stratford, CT
Government
City
Stratford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
CNN

Texas governor bans Covid-19 vaccine mandates by any employer in state

Washington (CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning all state entities, including private employers, from enforcing vaccine mandates, the latest escalation in the Republican's resistance to public health measures during the Covid-19 pandemic. The order states that "no entity in Texas" can enforce vaccination...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Abatement#Center School#The Town Council#Baldwin Pearson Co#Romano Brothers Builders

Comments / 0

Community Policy