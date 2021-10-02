CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Fairfield University to connect readers with new authors in new virtual Literary Salon

By Serenity Bishop
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD — France and Italy were famous for their salons from the 16th to early 19th centuries where members of society gathered to swap ideas and discuss intellectual topics. The idea has returned with a virtual twist under a new program at Fairfield University. The university’s virtual book club hour,...

dailyrecordnews.com

Letters lead author on literary journey

When she found a trunk with 75 letters from her grandmother, Ellensburg local Nancy Olson Jewett didn’t think she would one day turn them into a book, but now her book is for sale. The title is “At Hand,” and is a narrative fiction story of her grandmother’s life 1800s and early 1900s.
Greensburg Daily News

Local author signs new book

GREENSBURG – Westport author and retired educator Janet Teitsort is appearing from 10 a. m. to noon Saturday at The Branch on the Greensburg Square. Teitsort will be signing her new book “Hannah’s Song” which was recently published on Amazon. Teitsort grew up in a small Indiana town and always...
GREENSBURG, IN
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock to Host Virtual Lecture with New York Times Best-Selling Author Madeline Miller

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will host a virtual lecture with New York Times best-selling author Madeline Miller on Oct. 7. Presented by the UA Little Rock Cooper Lecture Series, Miller will give her lecture, “Homer’s Women: Secret Stories of Women in the Iliad and the Odyssey,” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. The event is free and open to the public. Visit this website to register.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Third Coast Review

Review: Literary Festivals, Salons, and Words Aloud in Ellen Wiles’s Live Literature

With music, open mics, and more—live performance is slowly coming back to Chicago. From the Symphony Center and the Lyric Opera to the Uptown Poetry Slam and Schubas Tavern and so many other places, performers and audiences are returning and creating the unique magic of live performances. Chicago’s own history of live literature, including its status as the birthplace of slam poetry—may make performers and audiences (and some academics) think about the mechanics of live literary performances. Those mechanics, and the ways in which live literature events can foster community (and more), form the backbone of Ellen Wiles’s Live Literature: The Experience and Cultural Value of Literary Performance Events from Salons to Festivals, for the Palgrave Studies in Cultural Anthropology series.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsTimes

Students 'thriving' in New Fairfield's new transition program

NEW FAIRFIELD — New to the district this year is a transition program for students in need of post-high school graduation support, and school officials say it’s off to a great start. Striving to Reach Individual and Diverse Educational Success — also known as S.T.R.I.D.E.S. — is a special education...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
kyoutv.com

New school in Fairfield is open for fall enrollment

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) - The Heartland School of Learning has opened in Fairfield and is looking to enroll students for the fall. The school was created by members of the Mothers for Freedom organization. The organization’s purpose is to allow people to protect their personal choices of what they do...
FAIRFIELD, IA
kyoutv.com

20-year-old Fairfield resident welcomes new business into the community

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A new business that offers a healthier alternative to snacks has made its way into Fairfield. The store will sell acai bowls which consist of a berry sorbet base with many topping options. The Drish family in Fairfield are each entrepreneur that is taking time out of their schedule to re-invest in the community.
FAIRFIELD, IA
wfxrtv.com

Patterson, Scholastic team up on new literary initiative

NEW YORK (AP) — With a donation of $1.5 million from author James Patterson, Scholastic Book Clubs has launched “The United States of Readers,” a classroom program designed to address literacy inequity. Scholastic announced Monday that United States of Readers will help bring books to 32,000 kids nationwide, grades K-8,...
CHARITIES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Author to present new book

Jacksonville native Lauren Emily Whalen will discuss her new book, “Two Winters,” through a moderated interview at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Jacksonville Public Library. Whalen is a freelance writer who graduated from Routt Catholic High School. Her book is a retelling of “The Winter’s Tale” by William Shakespeare and follows the story of two bisexual girls in two different towns.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Ryan John Salon

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Ryan John Salon!. Three...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Pioneer Press

Literary calendar: Mary Kubica discusses new novel ‘Local Woman Missing’

BELWIN ANNIVERSARY: Belwin Conservancy, dedicated to inspiring connections and engagement with the natural world through conservation, education and immersive experiences, celebrates its 50th anniversary with readings by poets Thomas R. Smith, Leslie Thomas, Sue Reed Crouse, Ellie Rogers, Su Love, James Larson and Cole Williams. 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, Belwin Conservancy, Afton.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Boston Globe

New England Literary News

In March 2020, as the world started shutting down, three photographers — Robin Fader in Washington, D.C., Victor Mirontschuk in New York, and Susan Baggett in Boston — set out to capture how the pandemic was altering life in the urban landscape. Their project soon expanded to encompass racial justice protests and the presidential election. The resulting book of photographs, “2020 Unmasked” (Lightning), captures the tumult and intensity of one singular year. Their images show blocks-long lines for COVID tests, empty train stations, squares, movie theaters. Graffiti and protest signs announce the divided atmosphere. Cops in riot gear, nurses in plastic face shields, a sign on the side of a Boston building that reads, simply, “STOP KILLING BLACK PEOPLE.” There’s fear in the eyes of a Black toddler wearing a mask held in someone’s arms at a protest. A woman in the back of a pick-up points her finger, hollering, her face mangled in anger. The photographers capture the fear, fury, frenzy, and energy of a year defined by death and isolation, by unrest and fervent calls for reform, and by people trying to find calm and hope and glimmers of joy when they could. Kids shoot hoops, swing on monkey bars, a just-married couple smooches on Boston Common. It’s a powerful document of time like no other time.
BOSTON, MA
New Haven Register

New summer boost program yielding results in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Students are already showing improvement in both math and reading after a new Summer Boost Program launched this year. School officials said instead of focusing on remediation “like in typical summer schools,” the staff and teachers focused on acceleration and set high expectations. The program aims to provide students with targeted instruction that will strengthen and accelerate their current levels of academic performance.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Middletown Press

High school students at Wright Tech in Stamford are learning to run a coffee shop - from the grounds up

STAMFORD — For high school students who run the recently created The Wright Bean coffee shop, one of their first orders of business was, fittingly, to find the right bean. The students, who are all part of J.M. Wright Technical School’s Hospitality, Tourism and Guest Services Management program, helped craft The Wright Bean from its inception, from choosing which coffee beans to use to what types of products to serve.
STAMFORD, CT

