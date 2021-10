LIMERICK — The best thing you can do on a golf course is “go low.”. That means that you post a score that is in the red numbers, meaning under par. That is exactly what several Suburban One League golfers did on Tuesday at the District One 3A Golf Tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Two of them finished the two-round tournament under par while another fired a sub-par second round.

