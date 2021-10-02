Game Day Preview: Hawaii vs. Fresno State

The Bulldogs use at least three methods to lower the heat on Jake Haener, FBS’ passing leader (1,842 yards). A receiver will go across the formation — in front of Haener on a jet sweep or behind him on an orbit motion — to force a tracking defender away from the pocket. Tight ends Juan Rodriguez or Raymond Pauwels will align as a third tackle or slot blocker to seal the edge or join the caravan on pulls. The offensive line is equally efficient on pass protection and drive-pounding. “We make sure we’re two-dimensional, so people can’t just bring the same thing to us every time,” left tackle Dontae Bull said. Guards Mose Vavao and Dante Adkins have not surrendered a sack. Bull, at 6-7 and 326 pounds, is nimble — a skill developed growing up as a stretch-four in basketball. The unit provides enough time for Haener, who doesn’t need much time (average snap-to-throw is 2.5 seconds on blitzes). Haener is accurate on screens (95.5%), play-action (83.9%) and deep (54.8% on passes airborne for 20-plus yards from the line of scrimmage). Wideout Jalen Cropper (4.51 seconds over 40 yards) is a threat on jet sweeps and swing-and-sprints (team-high 39 catches, eight TDs). Running back Ronnie Rivers, who opted to return as a super senior, has produced a school-record 46 career TDs. The Bulldogs can play at an accelerated pace, with six sub-minute scoring drives, including going 75 yards on six plays and 40 seconds against UCLA.