Hunt County, TX

Hunt County Gives beginning holiday assistance campaign, donations needed

By Brad Kellar
 9 days ago
An annual effort is beginning among multiple Hunt County agencies, in an attempt to provide services to families in need in the community during the holiday season.

But the Hunt County Gives food drive is preparing to meet an unprecedented demand for its services, even as the resources it has called upon in the past to assist with the campaign have less to offer.

Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH Executive Director Wally Jeffers explained the North Texas Food Bank has said the agency would only be able to provide 220 turkeys this year.

“I expect we’re going to need 3,000 turkeys by the time it is all said and done,” Jeffers said.

FISH works alongside the food pantries in Commerce and Wolfe City to provide Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance through Hunt County Gives.

Jeffers said the effort is going to be even harder than usual this year, as the agencies are already pushed to the wall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in rising numbers of families seeking help. He said Hunt County Gives has been quietly offering residents a chance to sign up for a few weeks, although the official start of the drive began Friday and continues until Oct. 29.

Each family who registers will receive a turkey for Thanksgiving and also for Christmas, plus an assortment of accompanying food items.

“Turkeys are going to be tough for us this year,” Jeffers said. Fewer of the birds are available due to the pandemic, even as more families are expected to sign up for the meals for both holidays.

“I anticipate we will be serving up to 1,300 people each time,” Jeffers said, adding that is not including FISH offering turkeys for the “Feed The Hungry” dinners at Clark Street Christian Church in Greenville.

Current clients of Hunt County Shared Ministries only need to fill out a registration card for the Hunt County Gives campaign. New clients will have to establish a file with the pantry or fill out a Holiday Basket Application, along with an ID, a Hunt County Gives registration card, a SNAP letter and a copy of their utility bill.

A confirmation card will be mailed out to each qualifying household with an assigned location to pick up their Thanksgiving basket. A separate card will be mailed for Christmas, providing the client picked up their Thanksgiving basket. If clients sign up for a Thanksgiving basket, but do not pick it up, they will be removed from the list for a Christmas basket.

Distribution for the baskets will be on Nov. 20 for Thanksgiving and Dec. 18 for Christmas.

Volunteers will be needed to pack the Thanksgiving boxes on Nov. 16-18 and for Christmas on Dec. 14-16.

Jeffers said FISH will certainly be needing donations from the public this holiday season, in order to help meet the need.

Donations are available online via credit card, PayPal or Venmo at the agency’s web site, www.hcsmfish.org, can be mailed to Hunt County Shared Ministries, P.O. Box 124, Greenville, Texas 75403 or can be arranged by calling the agency at 903-455-0545 or info@hcsmfish.org

