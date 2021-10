INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday issued his 19th renewal of the state’s emergency declaration during the coronavirus pandemic. The declaration can clear the way for Indiana to receive federal funds and others assets to respond to COVID-19. Indiana State Department of Health said Thursday that 3,482 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of 15,165 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. There are currently 2,055 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

