Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization

By MATTHEW PERRONE AP Health Writer
West Hawaii Today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — In a potential leap forward in the global fight against the pandemic, drugmaker Merck said Friday that its experimental pill for people sick with COVID-19 reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half. If cleared by regulators, it would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19, adding a whole...

www.westhawaiitoday.com

