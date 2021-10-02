Man held without bail in police confrontation
A 39-year-old Hilo man accused of attempted first-degree murder will be held in Hawaii Community Correctional Center without bail for now. Hilo District Judge Kanani Laubach on Friday granted a written motion filed by Deputy Prosecutor Elyssa Correia-Keltner to detain Larry Kalei Kamalii Jr. without bail over the objection of Deputy Public Defender Arthur Indiola, who requested that Kamalii be freed on court-supervised release without monetary bail.www.westhawaiitoday.com
