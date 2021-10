Oceanside CA— The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library are delighted to announce that they are once again able to accept donations of books, magazines, DVDs and CDs. Smaller donations can be taken to the Mission Branch Library (as space allows), or to the Civic Center Library’s circulation desk in the atrium. Larger donations can be taken to the Civic Center Library loading dock on Civic Center Drive Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donors may park in the loading dock area and ring the doorbell for assistance. Donations of more than eight boxes or bags are by appointment only; please ask a Library staff member for information.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO