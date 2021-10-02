Kelly Clarkson Awarded $10.4 Million Montana Ranch Where Estranged Husband Has Been Living

Kelly Clarkson has been awarded the Montana property that she and her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, have been fighting over in their divorce. Clarkson now has control of the $10.4 million Montana ranch where Blackstock has been living since they called it quits, according to the court order obtained by E! News Thursday. The court rejected Blackstock's claim that the estate is marital property and should be shared equally by the exes.