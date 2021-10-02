From Google ads to NFL sponsorships: Colleges throw billions at marketing themselves to attract students

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rebecca Blank has been named the first female president of Northwestern University. Blank currently serves as the Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin’s flagship campus. The internationally renowned economist will begin as president in the summer 2022. The university released the following statement: “Her appointment as Northwestern’s next president marks a return to the University, where decades ago she was the first tenured woman in the economics department. When she begins her appointment next year, she will again make history – as the institution’s first woman president.”

COLLEGES ・ 10 HOURS AGO