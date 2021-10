CINCINNATI — Week 7 was one for the history books. We saw incredible upsets, teams solidifying their status as conference and state championship contenders, and even special teams being the deciding factor in multiple games. With only three weeks to go, we are reaching the climax of the regular season. With computer points coming at a premium, every game for every team is crucial, the season now depends on it. Here are the matchups to look out for in this week’s edition of theBest Bets.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO