Oct. 2—Aiden Rosemeyer had the hot hand on Friday night, and the Thorp football team rode it all the way to a resounding victory. Rosemeyer accounted for six total touchdowns — four through the air, two on the ground — as the Cardinals defeated Owen-Withee 54-6 in Thorp. He threw for 241 yards on 8 of 12 passing and added 20 more yards on the ground.