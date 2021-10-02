Supreme Court’s conservatives have abortion, guns, God on agenda
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court term that starts Monday isn’t entirely about abortion. It only seems that way. The explosive issue promised to top the agenda even before the court let Texas start banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy a month ago. The court will consider a Mississippi case that could slash reproductive rights nationwide and even asks the justices to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.www.gazettextra.com
