Congress & Courts

Supreme Court’s conservatives have abortion, guns, God on agenda

Janesville Gazette
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court term that starts Monday isn’t entirely about abortion. It only seems that way. The explosive issue promised to top the agenda even before the court let Texas start banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy a month ago. The court will consider a Mississippi case that could slash reproductive rights nationwide and even asks the justices to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Janesville Gazette

Abortion fight’s front line: Fear, shouts and the Supreme Court

A woman seeking to end a pregnancy in Kentucky after 14 weeks has one choice: She enters a brick building on the edge of downtown Louisville after running a gantlet of abortion opponents determined to change her mind. Patients coming to the EMW Women’s Surgical Center on a recent Tuesday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KLST/KSAN

U.S. appeals court lets Texas temporarily resume abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – A federal appeals courts Friday night allowed Texas to temporarily resume banning most abortions, just one day after clinics across the state began rushing to serve patients again for the first time since early September. Abortion providers in Texas had been bracing for the 5th U.S. Court of Appeals to act […]
TEXAS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

First major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court in over a decade could topple gun restrictions

The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of the […] The post First major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court in over a decade could topple gun restrictions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Texas 'fetal heartbeat' abortion law reinstated by appeals court ruling

A federal appeals court reinstated Texas’ controversial "fetal heart beat" abortion ban on Friday night, days after a lower court suspended the Republican-backed law. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay, effectively pausing U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman’s decision to grant a temporary restraining order against the abortion ban earlier this week. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, had appealed the lower court’s decision.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Texas clinic resumes providing abortions after judge blocks law

A Texas clinic resumed providing abortions on Thursday to women who are more than six weeks pregnant after a federal judge temporarily blocked a state law restricting the procedure. Whole Woman's Health, which operates four abortion clinics in Texas, said on Twitter that in accordance with the judge's ruling it had resumed providing abortions to women more than six weeks pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
Vogue Magazine

The Supreme Court Is Likely to Overturn Roe—What Then?

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court started its blockbuster session. It’s the first full session involving all three of Donald J. Trump’s new conservative justices. You’ll remember that Trump promised to overturn Roe, telling the American public during a October 2016 debate, “And that’ll happen automatically, in my opinion, because I am putting pro-life justices on the court. I will say this: It will go back to the states, and the states will then make a determination.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Commentary: The Supreme Court’s conservatives now have free rein. Here’s how your rights will change

This Supreme Court term, which began Monday, is the culmination of five decades of efforts by conservatives to seize control of the court. It started when Richard Nixon ran for president in 1968 by campaigning against the liberal Warren Court and promising to fill the bench with strict constructionists. It continued with Ronald Reagan openly seeking to move the courts far to the right. And it concluded with Donald Trump picking three of the most conservative judges in the country for the Supreme Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Channel 3-12

Supreme Court’s new term could see landmark rulings on abortion, guns and vouchers

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter For the first time in more than a year, the Supreme Court will convene in its crimson velvet-lined majestic chamber Monday to begin a new term and hear some of the most divisive issues of the day at a time when the Court’s institutional legitimacy is under The post Supreme Court’s new term could see landmark rulings on abortion, guns and vouchers appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Houston Chronicle

'Save Chick-fil-A' case could impact the future of Texas abortion ban

A case that’s before the Texas Supreme Court this fall could have strong implications for the future of the state’s newly adopted abortion ban, the most prohibitive in the nation. The suit relates to a 2019 law that, like the abortion law, was authored by state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas abortion law foes target lawmakers' corporate donors

Foes of Texas strict abortion ban are taking aim at companies that donated money to the bill’s sponsors, hoping consumers will pressure corporate America to join the fight against a surge of restrictions.The television and digital ads begun this past week by the groups Corporate Accountability Action and American Bridge 21st Century, the Democratic Party’s opposition research arm, highlight AT&T's contributions to Texas Republican lawmakers. There are plans to expand the campaign to Florida where a similar abortion proposal has been introduced.Abortion rights supporters in Texas are confronting the nation’s strictest abortion law in one of the most...
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

The legal mind behind America’s most extreme abortion law

At the center of the extreme Texas law that bans nearly all abortion care in the second largest state in the US lies a novel legal provision that allows any private citizen to act as vigilantes and sue an abortion provider or anyone who “aids or abets” the procedure. While a federal judge temporarily blocked Senate Bill 8 on Wednesday, after 36 days in effect, the fifth circuit court of appeals temporarily restored the law late Friday.
LAW

