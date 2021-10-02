A Pet Peeve Or Two
You and I, and 330,000,000 or so of our closest friends here in the USA have endured--along with the rest of the world--an incredible siege of misery foisted upon us by a lowly, miserable not-even-alive virus for approaching two years now. Together, we have learned a lot about patience, and a lot also about those among us who have no patience. Normally speaking, I am a very patient person. I’ve been known to wait ten years and more for something I would like to see happen, actually take place.www.morning-times.com
