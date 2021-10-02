CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

In modest step, Qatar holds its 1st legislative council vote

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIXSW_0cExNHXW00
1 of 8

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatari citizens voted for the first time in elections for an advisory council on Saturday — a long-delayed step that aims to give people in the autocratic sheikhdom slightly more say over how they’re ruled.

The “experiment,” as Qatari officials have described the vote, comes as the 2022 World Cup casts a global spotlight on the hereditarily ruled nation and generates pressure for reform. Qatar first introduced plans for the legislative elections in its 2003 constitution, but authorities repeatedly postponed the vote.

Qataris on Saturday headed to the polls to choose two-thirds of the 45-member Shura Council, which drafts laws, approves state budges, debates major issues and provides advice to ruling emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The body does not have sway, however, over matters of defense, security and the economy.

The vast majority of the nearly 300 candidates are men, with nearly all hailing from the same family or tribe in several districts.

The country’s electoral law, which distinguishes between born and naturalized Qatari citizens, and bars the latter from electoral participation, has drawn criticism from rights groups. In a report last month, Human Rights Watch described the system as “discriminatory,” excluding thousands of Qataris from running or voting. The disqualifications have sparked minor tribal protests that led to several arrests.

Sheikh Tamim, who previously elected all the council members, will handpick the remaining 15 members of the body and retain ultimate authority over decision-making in the energy-rich country. Like other Gulf Arab states, Qatar bans political parties. Foreign workers outnumber Qatari citizens in the tiny country of 2.8 million nearly nine to one.

Among the sheikhdoms of the Persian Gulf, only Kuwait’s parliament has genuine sway over the government, with lawmakers empowered to introduce laws and question ministers. The elected body, however, clashes frequently and raucously with the emir-appointed Cabinet, blocking major initiatives and hampering economic development.

The move brings Qatar more in line with the United Arab Emirates, where citizens vote for a limited number of seats in a consultative parliament that advises the government.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Qataris vote in country's first legislative elections

DOHA (Reuters) - Qataris began voting on Saturday in the Gulf Arab state's first legislative elections for two-thirds of the advisory Shura Council in a vote that has stirred domestic debate about electoral inclusion and citizenship. Voters trickled into polling stations, where men and women entered separate sections to elect...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Women candidates fail to break through in Qatar vote

Qatar wrapped up its first legislative polls Saturday with no women elected to a representative council that is seen as unlikely to alter the distribution of power in the emirate. The vote was for 30 members of the 45-strong Shura Council, a body with limited powers that was previously appointed by the emir as an advisory chamber. Male candidates were elected in all 30 of the seats up for election, the interior ministry's election committee reported, despite 28 women initially being cleared to run in the polls. The results raise the prospect that the emir will use his 15 direct appointments to the council to right the imbalance.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Qatar ready for tightly-controlled first legislative polls

Qataris are gearing up for inaugural legislative polls on Saturday that are a symbolic democratic step for the autocratic Gulf region but are unlikely to alter the monarchy's balance of power. The Shura will be allowed to propose legislation, approve the budget and recall ministers.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Libya legislative vote rescheduled for January: parliament

Libya's legislative elections have been postponed until January, the country's eastern-based parliament said on Tuesday, instead of being held on December 24 as planned. On Tuesday, the western-based chamber said it had rejected a law that eastern-based MPs adopted a day earlier on the legislative elections which had been scheduled for December.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Doha#Human Rights Watch#Ap#Shura Council#Gulf Arab
The Guardian

Australia expresses ‘sorrow’ after Afghan army deserter Hekmatullah, who killed three ADF soldiers, set free

The Australian government has expressed “sorrow” after a former Afghan soldier convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers in Afghanistan was released from custody in Qatar. Hekmatullah was convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers – Corporal Stjepan Milosevic, Private Robert Poate and Sapper James Martin – as they played cards at...
POLITICS
hngn.com

Chinese Nuclear-Powered Stealth Submarines Could Deploy 12 ICBM if the US Engages the PLA in an All-Out War

Stealthy and silent Chinese nuclear-powered submarines stalking the Indo-Pacific could unleash nuclear Armageddon from the intercontinental ballistic missile ICBMS stored in its distinctive humpback. China, like America, has a nuclear deterrent from crossing the nuclear threshold, which is very pronounced in recent events. China has unleashed its Type 094 Jin-class...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Doha, QA
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Middle East
hngn.com

Pentagon's Vaccine Mandate Deadline Nears But Hundreds of Thousands of the US Service Remain Unvaccinated

As the Pentagon's first compliance deadlines approach, hundreds of thousands of U.S. military members remain unvaccinated or just partly vaccinated against COVID-19. Data of Vaccinated and Unvaccinated U.S. Military Members. In a recently published article in MSN News, since August, when Defense Department officials, acting on an order from President...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Pro-EU rallies draw tens of thousands in Poland

Tens of thousands of Poles rallied on Sunday in defence of their country's EU membership, after Poland's top court last week issued a landmark ruling against the primacy of EU law. The pro-EU demonstrations were called by former EU chief Donald Tusk, now leader of the country's main opposition grouping, Civic Platform, who has warned of the prospect of a "Polexit". "Tens of thousands of people in Warsaw and in over 100 cities and towns across Poland have come to protest what this government is doing to our homeland," Tusk told a massive crowd in the capital awash with the EU's star-studded blue flags. Tusk asked people to "defend a European Poland" after a wave of criticism against the ruling both at home and from around the European Union.
PROTESTS
WEKU

Early results show record low turnout in Iraq's parliamentary election

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq saw a record low election turnout since the U.S.-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, the independent body that oversees the election said Monday. The preliminary results signal widespread dissatisfaction and distrust in this weekend's vote for a new parliament. The election was held months ahead...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

In Glasgow, China-US tensions could shape climate future

Global momentum is building on the climate crisis but action will be impossible without two nations, China and the United States, which together account for more than half of emissions -- and whose governments don't get along. "If the national governments of China and the US are not able to agree on anything of substance, I think there may well be room for serious action anyway, because both countries are able and willing to do a lot on their own," said Mary Nichols, who led major climate initiatives as chair of the California Air Resources Board.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

608K+
Followers
327K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy