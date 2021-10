Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Ford is offering hefty discounts to customers who have an MY2021 custom order on hold but are instead willing to pick up an in-stock vehicle. Models not eligible are the Bronco, Maverick, F-150 Tremor, F-150 Lightning, and E-Transit. It follows on from the news that Ford will punish dealerships who sell Broncos to those who haven’t placed a reservation.

BUYING CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO