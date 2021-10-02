CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Time and environmental factors are complicating the search for Brian Laundrie, experts say

By Amir Vera, CNN
 9 days ago

The search for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, is heading into another week and authorities seem no closer to finding him. Laundrie has been charged with using two financial accounts that did not belong to him between August 30 and September 1. No charges have been brought against him in the death of Petito, whose body was found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest.

