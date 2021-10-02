Met Police 'must conduct a public inquiry into its failures' leading to death of Sarah Everard
The Metropolitan Police must conduct a public inquiry into its failures leading up to the death of Sarah Everard, a former commissioner has said. Lord Ian Blair, who served as the Met commissioner from 2005 to 2008, said the force needs to be subjected to “an absolutely forensic” investigation into what went wrong with the vetting of Wayne Couzens and the missed opportunities to arrest him for other sexual offences.www.telegraph.co.uk
