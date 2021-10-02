CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

I'm Picky About Sweater Fabric, and This $33 Amazon Cardigan Is the Softest One I Own

By Eden Lichterman
In Style
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to buying sweaters, I'm extremely picky about fabric. I have sensitive skin, so I can't stand any material that feels even slightly scratchy against my body. I have a select few that I cycle between, and recently, an unexpected knit joined the mix. The Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Ribbed Cardigan is undoubtedly one of the softest sweaters in my closet, and it costs just $32.

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Amazon Shoppers "Cannot Find" Their Forehead Wrinkles or Fine Lines After Using This Night Cream — and It's 25% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Every day this month, Amazon is releasing new deals on makeup, skin care, and hair products as part of its first Holiday Beauty Haul sale event. You can find IGK dry shampoo for 30 percent off, Buxom lipstick for $14, and even a set of three customer-loved RevitaLash products for 20 percent off — just to name a few. But the one deal we'd recommend hopping on before it's too late is the Korres Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial for 25 percent off.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Dakota Johnson Paired a Sheer Gucci Corset With Leather Pants and Cartier Diamonds And Looked Like Pure Wealth

Dakota Johnson channeled her breakout trilogy Fifty Shades of Grey with a sheer corset fashion moment at the red carpet premiere of The Lost Daughter at the New York Film Festival yesterday. Johnson paired the Gucci corset with leather pants by the fashion house, Cartier jewelry (including a diamond necklace), and Gianvito Rossi shoes. She wore her hair down in waves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

The 11 Best Magnetic Lashes for Foolproof Voluminous Eyelashes

Sure, a good pair of false lashes can transform your entire face. But if you're not a pro with lash glue, things can go downhill real fast. You could pile on coats of mascara or book an appointment for lash extensions to get that desired volume, or you can just switch to magnetic lashes to get that same lift and fluff you know and love — without the mess, that is.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardigan#Sweaters#Amazon Prime Day#Weather
Elite Daily

I'm Obsessed With These 50 Clever Products On Amazon's Bestsellers List

Most of us have that one friend who has an answer for everything (even when all you really want to do is complain). Whatever's getting you down, they've got a remedy for it — and so does Amazon, like all these bestselling products that are super clever. I mean seriously, Amazon, we were totally fine out here floundering around on our own. (Not really.)
SHOPPING
Who What Wear

I Tried the 5 Most Luxe-Looking Sweaters on Amazon (and They’re All Under $50)

The crisp morning air, a warm cup of coffee, a pumpkin-infused candle—is there anything better than fall? There’s no question that 2021 has been a year like no other, but it’s the small things I’m trying to find joy in these days, and sartorially speaking, that means cozying into a soft and snug fall sweater.
SHOPPING
In Style

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Best-Selling Corduroy Shacket — Good Thing It Comes in 29 Colors

ICYDK, the '90s are back in full force this season, and we're here for it. Celebrities are deeming chunky loafers this season's ugly shoe, monochromatic two-pieces are the power suit's popular younger sisters, and sweater vests are a must-have once again. And as the weather gets colder, you're going to need a jacket that can keep up. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found just the right one, and it costs less than $40.
SHOPPING
In Style

Amazon Has More Than 3,000 Fall Boots for Under $75 — Here Are the 5 Best

One of the best parts of fall is finally getting the chance to pull out your favorite boots again. Whether you prefer chunky Chelsea boots, dramatic over-the-knee options, or dressier styles with a heel, now is the time to take your go-tos out of the back of your closet. And if you could use a new pair or two, Amazon has you covered with an entire section of on-trend boots under $75.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
In Style

The Sneaker Brand Katie Holmes Has Been Wearing All Month Is Over 60% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Recently complete a major closet cleanout? It might not have a catchy moniker like spring cleaning, but fall can be a big motivator to embrace an "out with the old, in with the new" mindset. Now that all of last season's goods are out the door, here comes the fun part: finding this season's gems.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Yep, I'm Scoring 3 of My Favorite Fall Trends on Amazon

Trends come and go quickly these days. By the time you add one trendy item to your closet, the next "big thing" is already underway. I'm always keeping tabs on what's bubbling up in the fashion world (partly because I'm an editor and partly because I'm fully addicted to social media), and there are a few fall trends that I'm personally banking on staying in style all season long. What are the trends, you ask? Trench coats (always a classic, but they're a big-ticket item this season), leather pants (I'm partial to the straight-leg pairs), and clogs (yes, really). And luckily for all the convenience-seekers like me out there, you can snag each of these trends on Amazon. Keep scrolling for my favorite pieces on the site.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Amazon Just Launched a Surprise Early Holiday Sale — Here Are the 30 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While it's technically only October, Amazon is already getting us in the holiday spirit. The retailer just launched a surprise Epic Deals sale, and it's full of more than 10,000 Black Friday-level deals in every category imaginable. But, don't worry — you don't have to sift through all those items to find the best discounts; We already narrowed down the 30 best fashion, beauty, and home deals to shop now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

13 Fun Fall Outfits That Revolve Around a Turtleneck

Once turtlenecks hit the garment racks, you know that painfully cold days are well on their way. The good news is, on top of being a practical fall and winter fashion staple, keeping you warm from fall until spring, there are always countless ways for how to wear turtlenecks. Whether...
APPAREL
InsideHook

I Am Going to Live in Uniqlo’s Cashmere Sweater This Fall

I’m a big sweater guy, in both senses of the phrase. Crewnecks, cardigans, turtlenecks, you name it. I love me a nice, oversized, heavy pullover, and come fall, I find myself living in sweaters, especially now that the back-to-work charge means we actually have to wear something other than sweatpants and hoodies. After all, a sweater, especially a comfortable one, fits the fall dressing bill to a tee. Warm and forgiving, the style has all the panache of a swanky polo, or the business casual chic of an unstructured blazer, but being knit and non-inhibiting, it allows for the full range of motion sitting at your office desk requires.
APPAREL
In Style

The Home Facelift Tool Celebrities Swear by Is on Sale (but Only for a Limited Time)

There's a lot to envy about celebrities who seemingly never age. Whether or not they're hiding the fountain of youth has yet to be revealed, but until then, we'll settle for a peek into their at-home skincare regimens. For Bella Hadid, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Miranda Kerr, the NuFACE Facial Toning Device plays a major role in keeping a youthful-looking complexion — and you can add it to your regimen, too, for far less right now: It's currently down to $157 on Amazon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Shoppers Say This Biotin-Infused Mascara Gives Them Long, Thick Lashes — and It's Just $13 Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's a peculiar sense of loss when you finish an excellent TV show. I just watched the last few episodes of Netflix's Sex Education, so the past few days have seen me wandering around filled with low-grade sadness. But if there's one path to a quick shot of serotonin, it's shopping — especially when a phenomenal mascara like It Cosmetics' Hello Lashes 5-in-1 Mascara is marked down by 48 percent.
MAKEUP
In Style

Shoppers Thank This $4 Serum for Their Glossiest Hair Ever

You know the feelings of frustration and dread that accompany a bad hair day? Frizzy, dry, unruly hair is a familiar beauty woe for many. While you can't control the humidity or how your hair will end up looking upon awakening, you can rely on a product that Amazon shoppers call "the best" for eliminating frizz.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Is Your Fall Calendar Bursting With Weddings? Wear This $50 Dress to All of Them

Fall is one of the most popular times of year for weddings, and after the delays and postponements of the last year-and-a-half, it's safe to say this wedding season is busier than ever before. And if you have a celebration (or celebrations) on your calendar, you're likely in the middle of deciding what to wear. Rather than scouring the web for hours in search of dresses that check all the boxes, start with this under $50 find.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WGN Radio

Get these deals on popular beauty products now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The start of the fall season means sweaters, football, bonfires and everything pumpkin spice. However, as the leaves begin to change, the cold temperatures can also cause our skin and hair to become dry. So if you’ve noticed that summer glow fading or your hair needing […]
SKIN CARE
In Style

The Viral Hair Dryer Brush That Cuts Styling Time in Half Is 50% Off for 24 Hours

After going internet-viral back in 2018, Revlon's One-Step Hair Dryer Brush continues to reign supreme. The popular hot tool promises a professional-level blowout at lightning speed — and many do report sleek, shiny hair in half the time of their usual styling routines. If you've yet to add one of the brushes to your arsenal, there's no better time; it's 50 percent off today during Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy