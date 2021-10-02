For Danbury's mayoral candidates, the priority is 'education, education, education'
DANBURY — With the public schools facing funding and enrollment challenges, local education is among the chief concerns for the city's mayoral candidates. Republican Dean Esposito and Democrat Roberto Alves aim to study the need for more classrooms and work with the school district to address their financial needs. But the two mayoral hopefuls differ greatly on a proposed charter school.
