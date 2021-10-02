Velis: Work continues on Soldiers’ Home reforms

It was great to see so many of you at the Big E this week. I’m sure plenty of you, just like me, very much missed the exposition last year. While my heart was happy to be back, my stomach might have had a little too much between the waffle burgers and the maple bacon mac and cheese (both of which I still highly recommend if you go this weekend). I was honored to be invited to both the Agawam Day and Westfield Day, and am already looking forward to next year’s fair.