CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Healing Heart Card launched by Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa at Healing Super Speciality Hospital Chandigarh on the occasion of World Heart Day

Birmingham Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChandigarh [India], October 2 (ANI/PNN): On the occasion of World Heart Day, Healing Hospital's Advanced Institute of Comprehensive Heart and Vascular Care introduces a Healing Heart Card, the very first in the Northern region, to promote healthy heart conditions among the people dealing with various heart ailments in the Tricity.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals celebrates World Heart Day

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir):To pursue and continue the good will service, Dr. KMH has now collaborated with members of Rotary Club of Madras Temple City in their project called "Healing Little Hearts". This endeavour has aligned with the hospital's celebration of World Heart Day on September 29th,...
SOCIETY
Birmingham Star

On World Heart Day 2021, doctors urge happy lifestyle

By Jigyasa KakwaniNew Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): During the unimaginable circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors and healthcare workers came up with an unconventional method in their treatment -- they danced for their patients and sang songs with them. When nothing else seemed to work, we knew the least and the most we could do was to be happy.
YOGA
Must Read Alaska

Jab or no job VI: Nurse at Alaska Regional says she is seeing too many blood-clot related hospitalizations among vaccinated

This is the sixth in a series of stories of people losing their jobs because they have declined to take the required Covid-19 vaccination. The identities of these workers are being kept confidential because they fear reprisal. More stories will be included in future editions of this series as it continues this week. Previous interviews in this series are listed at the bottom of this story. Send your story to [email protected].
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Staff#Interventional Cardiology#Ani Pnn#Healing Hospital#Punjab#Radio
The Independent

Death, interrupted: Martha Sepúlveda will no longer be Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Staring death in the eye, Martha Sepúlveda appeared to be the picture of unabashed ebullience. During a recent interview with Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde, the 51-year-old – who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) nearly three years ago – momentarily forgot about her crippling condition, joked alongside her son and threw back a few beers.“I’m in good spirits,” she told the outlet. “I’m at peace since they authorized the procedure; I laugh more, get better sleep.”That procedure was euthanasia.Following a Colombian court’s expansion of euthanasia to include non-terminal patients over the summer, Ms Sepúlveda submitted a request for...
WORLD
The Independent

Pilot claims vaccine mandate forces him to choose between ‘feeding his family’ and freedom of choice

A US pilot has made a TikTok video claiming his airline’s vaccine mandate amounts to an ultimatum between “feeding his family” and freedom of choice.“I’ve been an airline pilot for 18 years and now I’m facing an ultimatum... I’m being told that in order to continue my career as an airline pilot, I must be vaccinated,” says the pilot, who uses the TikTok account @cellsaucenutrition, in the video.“Which really means I have to choose between putting food on the table for my family and my freedom of choice.”He appears to be a pilot with a sideline in fitness and nutritional...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
studyfinds.org

Got gas? Poor mental health may be the reason you’re breaking wind

VIENNA, Austria — Breaking wind ranks as the most common gas-related stomach issue, according to a new study. However, the cause of all this flatulence may surprise you. Researchers say a poorer quality of life, stress, anxiety, and depression appear to be to blame for several gas-related symptoms. The study...
MENTAL HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Oxford jab creator says vaccine development has gone ‘backwards’

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert says her team is struggling to raise money to develop vaccines against already known diseases. Lessons have not been learnt from the coronavirus pandemic in the need to properly fund the development of vaccines into other infectious diseases, one of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
dallassun.com

Celebrate a healthy heart this World Heart Day

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Every year, on September 29, the world comes together to acknowledge the importance of heart health. Raising public awareness around cardiovascular diseases and their prevention is now more significant than ever. So, let's all come together today to unite against the risk of cardiovascular...
HEALTH
Birmingham Star

Neuberg Diagnostics organizes World Heart Day Campaign in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the sidelines of World Heart Day, Neuberg Diagnostics, India's fourth-largest diagnostic lab chain, had arranged the 'World Heart Campaign' to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Through the campaign, Neuberg aimed to encourage everyone to know major risk factors related to CVD,...
HEALTH
News On 6

Wellness Watch: Important Steps To Remember For World Heart Day

TULSA, Oklahoma - September 29th is World Heart Day. It's a day created to educate people on different cardiovascular diseases like heart disease and stroke. Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the world claiming the lives of more than 18-thousand people each year. Dr. Arash Karnama from the Oklahoma Heart Institute joined News On 6 to talk about how we can all take better care of our hearts.
TULSA, OK
Cosmos

Five heart stories for International Heart Day

Today is International Heart Day, and Cosmos is looking back on the stories that make our hearts flutter. Scientists have taken another step in the quest to create a “Google map of the human body” by putting together a detailed cellular and molecular map of the healthy heart. An international...
GOOGLE
pdjnews.com

Wednesday, September 29 is National..... World Heart Day

Heart Day is part of an international campaign to spread awareness about heart disease and stroke prevention. This is the perfect day to quit smoking, get exercising and start eating healthy – all in the name of keeping your ticker in good working order, and improving the health and well being of people the world over. Learn about World Heart Day The World Heart Federation have found that heart…
HEART DISEASE

Comments / 0

Community Policy