Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes dive back into B1G play with trip to Rutgers

By Spencer Holbrook about 6 hours
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQ5ZZ_0cExK7cS00
Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon and the Buckeyes will face Rutgers on the road. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Ohio State-Rutgers game time, details

Ohio State and Rutgers will kick off for the eighth time in their history. The Buckeyes are 7-0 against the Scarlet Knights all-time, the last win in Columbus last season when the Buckeyes won 49-27.

Ohio State has played Rutgers every season since 2014, when the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten and became the 14th member of the conference. The Buckeyes have enjoyed blowing out Rutgers, a team that this season seems better-ready to match up with the Big Ten schedule than in years past.

  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey
  • Weather: 76 degrees and mostly sunny
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • The line: Ohio State is a 15-point favorite, per VegasInsider
  • Over/under: 57.5 points

Gambling notes, trends

  • Ohio State is 2-2 against the number this season.
  • Ohio State is 5-2 against the spread in its seven matchups against Rutgers
  • Rutgers is 3-1 against the spread this season.
  • Ohio State hasn’t lost a Big Ten conference game straight up since 2018 when it lost to Purdue.
  • The total has gone over in seven of Ohio State’s last 10 games.

Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems

Ohio State destroyed in-state foe Akron last weekend to continue its winning ways.

Now the No. 11 Buckeyes must build off of the latest win as they resume conference play. Next on the schedule: Rutgers, a Big Ten opponent with some new-found confidence under former Buckeyes assistant Greg Schiano

Lettermen Row Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems is back again to break it all down – from what Ohio State needs to continue improving to how getting starting quarterback C.J. Stroud back will impact the Buckeyes this week.

This week’s show features former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones, former Ohio State linebacker Zach Boren, former defensive lineman Robert Landers and linebacker Bobby Carpenter, alongside Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward.

This week’s episode is presented by BCA Mechanical.

Don’t miss the full episode of Weekend Kickoff at Urban Meyer’s Pint House.

Bold Predictions for Buckeyes in road trip to Rutgers

The Lettermen Row staff unanimously expects an Ohio State win in its return to Big Ten play against Rutgers. And as always, the crew went deeper than the score to make Five Bold Predictions about what will happen on Saturday afternoon in New Jersey.

Stick with Lettermen Row for wall-to-wall game-day coverage

Lettermen Row will be on site in Piscataway for comprehensive coverage of the latest Ohio State matchup, as the Buckeyes take on Rutgers in a crucial Big Ten game. Follow along on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for experienced Ohio State coverage.

