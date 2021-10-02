Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes dive back into B1G play with trip to Rutgers

Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon and the Buckeyes will face Rutgers on the road. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Ohio State-Rutgers game time, details

Ohio State and Rutgers will kick off for the eighth time in their history. The Buckeyes are 7-0 against the Scarlet Knights all-time, the last win in Columbus last season when the Buckeyes won 49-27.

Ohio State has played Rutgers every season since 2014, when the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten and became the 14th member of the conference. The Buckeyes have enjoyed blowing out Rutgers, a team that this season seems better-ready to match up with the Big Ten schedule than in years past.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey Weather: 76 degrees and mostly sunny

76 degrees and mostly sunny TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network The line: Ohio State is a 15-point favorite, per VegasInsider

Ohio State is a 15-point favorite, per VegasInsider Over/under: 57.5 points

Gambling notes, trends

Ohio State is 2-2 against the number this season.

Ohio State is 5-2 against the spread in its seven matchups against Rutgers

Rutgers is 3-1 against the spread this season.

Ohio State hasn’t lost a Big Ten conference game straight up since 2018 when it lost to Purdue.

The total has gone over in seven of Ohio State’s last 10 games.

Ohio State destroyed in-state foe Akron last weekend to continue its winning ways.

Now the No. 11 Buckeyes must build off of the latest win as they resume conference play. Next on the schedule: Rutgers, a Big Ten opponent with some new-found confidence under former Buckeyes assistant Greg Schiano

Lettermen Row Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems is back again to break it all down – from what Ohio State needs to continue improving to how getting starting quarterback C.J. Stroud back will impact the Buckeyes this week.

This week’s show features former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones, former Ohio State linebacker Zach Boren, former defensive lineman Robert Landers and linebacker Bobby Carpenter, alongside Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward.

Bold Predictions for Buckeyes in road trip to Rutgers

The Lettermen Row staff unanimously expects an Ohio State win in its return to Big Ten play against Rutgers. And as always, the crew went deeper than the score to make Five Bold Predictions about what will happen on Saturday afternoon in New Jersey.

