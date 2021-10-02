Fairfield University to connect readers with new authors in new virtual Literary Salon

In March 2020, as the world started shutting down, three photographers — Robin Fader in Washington, D.C., Victor Mirontschuk in New York, and Susan Baggett in Boston — set out to capture how the pandemic was altering life in the urban landscape. Their project soon expanded to encompass racial justice protests and the presidential election. The resulting book of photographs, “2020 Unmasked” (Lightning), captures the tumult and intensity of one singular year. Their images show blocks-long lines for COVID tests, empty train stations, squares, movie theaters. Graffiti and protest signs announce the divided atmosphere. Cops in riot gear, nurses in plastic face shields, a sign on the side of a Boston building that reads, simply, “STOP KILLING BLACK PEOPLE.” There’s fear in the eyes of a Black toddler wearing a mask held in someone’s arms at a protest. A woman in the back of a pick-up points her finger, hollering, her face mangled in anger. The photographers capture the fear, fury, frenzy, and energy of a year defined by death and isolation, by unrest and fervent calls for reform, and by people trying to find calm and hope and glimmers of joy when they could. Kids shoot hoops, swing on monkey bars, a just-married couple smooches on Boston Common. It’s a powerful document of time like no other time.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO