Taking forward what Gandhiji had said about Gram Swaraj, cleanliness: Goa CM on Gandhi Jayanti

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanaji (Goa) [India], October 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Minister of State (MoS) of Tourism in the Union government Shripad Naik paid homage to the father of the nation on his birth anniversary in old Goa. Swant took to Twitter and said, "Paid floral tributes to Mahatma...

