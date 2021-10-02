Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Line is a Work in Progress

Three games into the season and heading over to the Los Angeles Chargers on a Monday Night Football matchup, the Las Vegas Raiders are off to a successful start.

But a successful start doesn’t mean all the pieces are perfectly there.

The offensive line, which was overhauled from last season, is still a work in progress.

"We're getting there. We need to put a complete performance together, that's what we need to do,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said. “And we've had spurts where it's been pretty doggone good, and there's been spurts where it needs to be better.

“But it's a young group, they are playing some formidable defenses, some good players and a lot of looks, and I think we're getting better which is encouraging."

For example, the Raiders offensive line has allowed eight sacks so far this season.

But at the same time, the Silver and Black have generated 1,417 yards so far on offense. That leads the league.

Yet, when it comes to the ground game, it’s a mixed bag of numbers.

Last week was the first game any running back rushed over 100 yards this season. Peyton Barber accomplished the feat with 111 rushing yards against the Miami Dolphins.

The Raiders offensive line is young but showing that it has the potential of becoming one of the strongest offensive lines in the NFL.

It’s still a work in progress.

